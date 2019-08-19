Video: Watch Ghana youngster Abass Issah score incredible goal against Dutch giants Feyenoord

Ghana youth star Abass Issah scored a Messi-style pacy goal for Utrecht when they defeated giants Feyenoord at their own backyard in the Dutch top-flight on Sunday.

The aggression of the former Ghana U17 star paid off in the ninth minute as Larsson’s poor ball was picked up by Abass, who ran from his own half and into the Feyenoord box before finishing low past Kenneth Vermeer to give Utrecht the lead.

The pacy striker dispossessed his marker in his own area before speeding two defenders and dribbling another before firing past goalkeeper Vermeer.

Watch goal of Abass below: