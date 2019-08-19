GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Video: Watch Ghana youngster Abass Issah score incredible goal against Dutch giants Feyenoord

Published on: 19 August 2019
Video: Watch Ghana youngster Abass Issah score incredible goal against Dutch giants Feyenoord
Ghana youth star Abass Issah celebrates his goal for Utrecht

Ghana youth star Abass Issah scored a Messi-style pacy goal for Utrecht when they defeated giants Feyenoord at their own backyard in the Dutch top-flight on Sunday.

The aggression of the former Ghana U17 star paid off in the ninth minute as Larsson’s poor ball was picked up by Abass, who ran from his own half and into the Feyenoord box before finishing low past Kenneth Vermeer to give Utrecht the lead.

The pacy striker dispossessed his marker in his own area before speeding  two defenders and dribbling another before firing past goalkeeper Vermeer.

Watch goal of Abass below:

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments