VIDEO: Watch Ghanaian attacker Elvis Amoh's goal for Hartford Athletic

Ghanaian attacker Elvis Amoh showcased his goal-scoring prowess for Hartford Athletic in the USL Championship, despite his team's unfortunate 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Amoh, formerly of Asante Kotoko, made a significant impact by opening the scoring for his team just 13 minutes into the game. However, Tampa Bay Rowdies managed to restore parity on the stroke of half-time through Cal Jennings.

The thrilling match took a dramatic turn when Cuban international Ariel Martinez netted a stoppage-time goal, securing a victory for Tampa Bay Rowdies at the Al Lang Stadium.