VIDEO: Watch Ghanaian attacker Elvis Amoh's goal for Hartford Athletic

Ghanaian attacker Elvis Amoh showcased his goal-scoring prowess for Hartford Athletic in the USL Championship, despite his team's unfortunate 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay Rowdies.
Amoh, formerly of Asante Kotoko, made a significant impact by opening the scoring for his team just 13 minutes into the game. However, Tampa Bay Rowdies managed to restore parity on the stroke of half-time through Cal Jennings.
The thrilling match took a dramatic turn when Cuban international Ariel Martinez netted a stoppage-time goal, securing a victory for Tampa Bay Rowdies at the Al Lang Stadium.
Ghanaian forward Elvis Amoh scores brilliant goal in Hartford Atheltic's defeat to Tampa Bay Rowdies in USL Championship pic.twitter.com/9Z84JjMtSa
— Starboy Ntim 🇬🇭 (@skRankings) September 5, 2023