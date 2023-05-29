VIDEO: Watch Ghanaian winger Kingsley Sarfo’s hat-trick as APOEL Nicosia beat Aris Limassol

Ghanaian forward Kingsley Sarfo displayed his exceptional talent by scoring a hat-trick in APOEL Nicosia's 4-3 victory against Aris Limassol in the Cypriot First Division on Saturday.

Sarfo, previously a standout player for Malmo FF, delivered a top-quality performance, leading his team to secure all three points against Aris Limassol.

The home side opened the scoring through Giannis Satsias' penalty in the 19th minute.

However, Sarfo swiftly responded, netting his club's second goal in the 23rd minute with a sensational strike into the roof of the net before scoring another goal in the 34th minute with an amazing backheel shot.

Completing his impressive hat-trick, Sarfo struck a fine shot in the 49th minute.

Despite Aris Limassol's efforts, with Mariusz Stępiński scoring twice and Daniel Sikorski adding a goal, APOEL Nicosia emerged victorious.

Currently occupying second place on the league table, APOEL Nicosia boasts 71 points from 36 games.

Watch the video of all three goals below

https://www.instagram.com/p/CszfRk6tzPU/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==