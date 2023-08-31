VIDEO: Watch Ghanaian youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku's first interview as a Leicester City player

Ghana forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku joins the growing list of Ghanaian players in English football this season after completing a season-long loan to the former Premier League champions.

The highly talented left winger joins Leicester City from Portuguese giants Sporting CP.

Fatawu Issahaku expressed his elation and enthusiasm regarding this significant move. He said, "I’m so happy. This is an amazing moment for me, I’m happy to be here. For me, from looking at Leicester and how I felt about the coach, here is the best place for me."

One key factor in Issahaku's decision-making process was the coaching staff at Leicester City, notably Enzo Maresca, who leads the team.

"This was the best moment for me to join Leicester. I chose them because I think they can grow me and help me mature. [Enzo Maresca] told me about the plans he has for me and how he wants me to play – how he wants to help me in my football."

Issahaku's footballing journey has been marked by impressive achievements, including being named the best player during Ghana's U-20 Africa Cup of Nations victory in 2021.

The former Dreams FC star was part of Ghana's World Cup squad in Qatar and made his debut in the global showpiece against Uruguay.

