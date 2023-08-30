VIDEO: Watch Ghanaian youngster Jayden Addai scores hat-trick to inspire Jong AZ to victory

Jayden Addai delivered an outstanding performance in Jong AZ's second-round match against Telstar in the Eerste Divisie league.

The young player singlehandedly led his team to a resounding 3-1 victory scoring a hattrick against Telstar. Addai played the full 90 minutes of the game at the AFAS Trainings Complex, with his compatriot Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro manning the post while his opponents had another countryman inMitch Apau

Addai scored the opening goal in the 23rd minute to fire his team into the lead. Following a quick move, Addai dribbled towards the Telstar box and sent a hard shot from the outside of the box into the top corner to make it 1-0.

After the break, Jong AZ took control of the match in the second half and scored a second goal in the 81st minute as he evaded two defenders on the right flank and shot home the second goal.

Zakaria Eddahchouri pulled one back for connecting Mitch Apau's pass but that was not enough to get a point as Jong AZ came through with the ultimate winner through Addai who scored to complete his hat trick.

Watch Jayden Addai's goals below.