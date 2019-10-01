VIDEO: Watch Ghana's 1-0 win over Gambia at 2019 WAFU Cup

Ghana made a winning start to their WAFU Cup of Nations title defence thanks to a solitary 1-0 win over Gambia.

Hearts of Oak striker scored the only goal of the match in the 65th minute to ensure the Black Stars B progressed to the next stage.

Ghana were unlucky not to take the lead when a 30-yard shot from Mumuni Shafiu struck the top of the crossbar.

The Black Stars controlled possession in the first 45 but their decision making in the final third let them down as they entered the half-time break goalless.

Seven minutes into the second half defender Said Gaye almost turned the ball into his own net as he attempted to clear a left-wing cross from Ibrahim Moro, but fortunately for the Gambian player his header came off the post.

In the 66th minute the deadlock was finally broken when a low pin-point cross courtesy of Moro was turned home from a six-yards out by Esso.