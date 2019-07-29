GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 29 July 2019
VIDEO: Watch goals from Isaac Atanga and Godsway Donyoh in Nordsjaelland win
Two Ghanaian players Isaac Atanga and Godsway Donyah were on the score-sheet as Nordsjaelland posted a 2-0 win over Esbjerg on Sunday afternoon in the Danish Superliga. 

Atanga continued his rich vein of scoring form by netting a third game in a row.

He grabbed the opener in the 61st minute after receiving the ball from compatriot Ibrahim Sadiq.

Manager Flemming Pedersen immediately substituted Abdul Mumin for Mathias Rasmussen with Ibrahim Sadiq also making way for Godsway Donyoh on 80 minutes.

Donyoh expertly converted a spot-kick to all but bag the points.

 

