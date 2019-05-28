VIDEO: Watch highlight of Ghana new boy Samuel Owusu

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah a relatively unknown Samuel Owusu in his provisional 29-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 23-year-old winger plays for Serbian top-flight side Cukaricki and scored seven goals in 32 appearances.

Owusu was first admitted into the Red Bull Academy Ghana and later joined Vision FC.

He moved to Serbia in August 2014 and signed for Radnik Surdulica.

In June 2016, Owusu was transferred to Turkish club Gençlerbirliği on a two-year deal with an option for another year.

He made three appearances in the 2016–17 Turkish Cup, scoring one goal in a 6–0 home victory over Amed.

In August 2017, Owusu returned to Serbia and joined Čukarički, penning a three-year contract

Owusu managed to score four goals in 30 games in his first season with Čukarički.