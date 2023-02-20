VIDEO: Watch highlights as Aduana Stars beat Hearts of Oak 2-0 in Accra 

Aduana Stars defeated Hearts of Oak 2-0 to extend their lead on top of the Ghana Premier League table on match day 18.

The Dormaa-based club secured back to back wins against the The Phobians in this season's Ghana Premier League.

Forward Isaac Mintah was the hero of the day, scoring both goals in the second half to give his team all three points.

Aduana Stars put in a brilliant performance that saw them dominate possession and create more chances than their opponents. Hearts of Oak had hoped to close the gap at the top to just one point with a win, but Aduana's solid defence and clinical finishing proved too much for them.

Isaac Mintah's first goal came just two minutes after the halftime break, setting the tone for the second half. He then added a second in the 64th minute to put the game beyond Hearts of Oak's reach.

The win takes Aduana Stars seven points clear at the top of the league table, establishing themselves as strong title contenders.