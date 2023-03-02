VIDEO: Watch highlights as Asante Kotoko pip Bechem United to go second on the league table

Asante Kotoko returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Bechem United at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Wednesday afternoon.

The win has put the Porcupine Warriors in second place and within touching distance of the top spot, while Bechem United has dropped out of the top four.

Enock Morrison scored the only goal of the game in the 21st minute, finding the back of the net with a powerful strike to Kotoko the lead.

Bechem United tried to mount a comeback, but the Kotoko defence held firm, and the home side held on to secure all three points.

The win was a much-needed boost for Kotoko, who had gone winless in their previous two games. The victory has also given the Porcupine Warriors the confidence they need ahead of their big game against arch-rivals Hearts of Oak on Sunday in Accra.

The win has also closed the gap between Kotoko and league leaders Aduana Stars to just five points. Aduana Stars were surprisingly held to a draw at home by King Faisal, which has given Kotoko a great opportunity to close the gap at the top of the table.