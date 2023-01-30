VIDEO: Watch highlights as Asante Kotoko thump Kotoku Royals 5-1 

Asante Kotoko put on a flawless performance to earn their biggest win of the season and snap a four-game winless streak.

Ugandan forward Stephen Mukwala was on fire, scoring twice. His first goal came from the penalty spot, doubling Kotoko's lead after Richmond Lamptey had opened the scoring.

Kotoku got back into the game with a goal from Kumi, but Kotoko proved too strong in the second half, with Mukwala making it 3-1.

Mukwala set up Ivorian midfielder Serge Zeze for the fourth goal, which was followed by Solomon Safo-Taylor's late goal.

Kotoko are now second and will be confident ahead of their next game against struggling Karela United. A win could propel them to the top of the table.

Watch highlights of the game below: