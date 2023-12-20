VIDEO: Watch highlights as Dreams FC thrash Academica do Lobito to go top of group 

Dreams FC continue to make waves in their first appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup, as they delivered an exceptional performance at the Baba Yara Stadium, thumping Angolan side Academica do Lobito 4-0.

This emphatic victory follows their 3-2 win in Luanda, completing the double over their opponents.

Agyenim Boateng initiated the scoring in the 35th minute, giving Dreams FC a well-deserved lead. The hosts further extended their advantage through an own goal, leaving Academica do Lobito reeling.

Teenage prodigy Abdul Aziz Issah stole the show with a remarkable goal from midfield, securing the third goal for Dreams FC. Issah wasn't done yet, as he set up the fourth and final goal, capping off a dominant display by Karim Zito's men.

With this resounding triumph, Dreams FC have amassed nine points, placing them atop Group A.