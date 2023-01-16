VIDEO: Watch highlights as FC Samartex frustrate Hearts of Oak in Accra 

Hearts of Oak were held to a goalless draw at the Accra Sports Stadium by FC Samartex in match day 12 fixture in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians missed the chance to catch up with league leaders Aduana Stars after losing two points on Sunday.

FC Samartex managed to pick another point in their second visit to the capital this season.

The Samareboi based club drew with Accra Lions in their first visit to the capital at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The majority of the game was played with Samartex FC in possession, although they were unfortunate up front when Raymond Kwofie's thunderbolt shot was stopped by the woodwork after an hour.

In an attempt to take the lead early in the game, the visitors kept harassing Hearts of Oak's defense, but their attacks were ineffective.

Hearts of Oak nearly took the lead in the 18th minute through Eric Esso, who connected superbly on a corner kick by Salifu Ibrahim, but they were stopped by goalkeeper Lawrence Ansah's quick goal-line clearance.

As pressure from the Hearts of Oak up front increased after the hour, Samartex FC remained staunch at the back.

In the 38th minute of the game, Kwofie came dangerously close to giving Samartex FC the lead with a goal, but his effort went straight into the woodwork.

Watch highlights of the game: