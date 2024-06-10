VIDEO: Watch highlights as Ghana beat Central African Republic 4-3

Ghana's Black Stars secured a crucial victory in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers, defeating the Central African Republic (CAR) 4-3 in a thrilling encounter at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Jordan Ayew, returning to the starting lineup, delivered a stellar performance with a hat-trick that ensured the win for Ghana.

The match began with high intensity, and Ayew opened the scoring with a well-taken penalty in the sixth minute after Fatawu Issahaku was fouled by a CAR defender.

However, CAR quickly responded with Louis Mafouta scoring twice on the counterattack, first in the 11th minute and then again in the 41st minute, putting the visitors ahead at halftime.

After the break, the Black Stars showed resilience. Ayew equalized with a powerful header from Gideon Mensah's cross. In the 62nd minute, Issahaku restored Ghana's lead with a well-placed strike. Ayew completed his hat-trick shortly after, putting Ghana 4-2 up.

Despite a late surge from CAR, with Mafouta completing his hat-trick, the Black Stars held on to secure the victory. The win propels Ghana to the top of Group I, and they now await the results of other matches to confirm their standing after four rounds.

This victory marks a significant step for the Black Stars in their quest to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, showcasing their fighting spirit and determination to succeed on the international stage.