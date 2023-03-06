VIDEO: Watch highlights as Hearts of Oak beat rivals Asante Kotoko to win 2023 President Cup & 3 points

Konadu Yiadom scored the only goal of the game as Hearts of Oak defeated arch-rivals Asante Kotoko by a lone goal to win the Super Clash.

The Phobians emerged as winners of this year’s President Cup and also secured all three points in this fixture which served as a league match and the President Cup.

It was a highly entertaining game played at the Accra Sports Stadium as the two Ghanaian giants thrilled the fans.

The game got off to a blistering start, with both teams creating numerous opportunities to score. Hearts of Oak’s Benjamin Yorke came close, while Kotoko’s Stephen Mukwala missed a clear chance to put his side ahead. However, the first half ended in a stalemate, with neither team able to break the deadlock.

The second half began much like the first, but it was Hearts of Oak who eventually took the lead through Yiadom’s goal. Kotoko tried to mount a comeback, but Hearts’ defence stood tall, denying them any clear opportunities to score.

The win not only secured the President’s Cup for Hearts of Oak but also earned them three points in the Ghana Premier League, where they now sit fourth, level on points with Kotoko but ahead on the table due to a superior head-to-head.

Watch highlights of the game below: