VIDEO: Watch highlights as Hearts of Oak ends Nsoatreman unbeaten home run

Hearts of Oak handed Nsoatreman FC its first home defeat of the season in match week nine at the Nana Akromansa Park.

The Phobians extended their unbeaten streak to six games with a win over Nsoatreman FC, courtesy of a second-half goal by Kojo Obeng Junior.

The striker took advantage of a blunder by Nsoatreman goalkeeper Daniel Afadzwu, who failed miserably to clear the ball after leaving his area. Junior calmly slotted the ball into the net to give Hearts the lead in the 54th minute.

Until then, it had been fairly even, with both sides vying for the points. Nsoatreman had the support of their fans, but the goal dashed their hopes and propelled the Phobians to their fourth win in six games.

With the win, Slavko Matic maintains his unbeaten record as manager of Hearts of Oak. The Serb has moved Hearts of Oak from the bottom half of the log to second place, and they hope to climb further.

Nsoatreman are still seventh, but that could change depending on the results of other games on Wednesday.

