VIDEO: Watch highlights as Hearts of Oak frustrated by 10-man Legon Cities

Hearts of Oak failed to beat a 10-man Legon Cities team on match day 15 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

Legon Cities had the first chance at goal from a Eric Osei Bonsu free kick which hit the woodwork in the 29th minute.

In the 39th minute referee Maxwell Hanson failed to send off Eric Osei Bonsu, who deserved a red card for a dangerous high boot against Eric Esso.

Hearts of Oak also came close to scoring from a Linda Ntange free kick.

The two teams went into the break with both side unable to find the back of the net.

After recess, Legon Cities were reduced to 10-men as Nii Bortey Acquaye was sent off following a foul on Clinton Appiah.

Enock Asubonteng nearly snatched the win for Hearts of Oak but his effort hit the woodwork in the 90th minute.

Despite 11 minutes of additional time, Hearts of Oak failed to beat Legon Cities.