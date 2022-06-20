VIDEO: Watch highlights as King Faisal beat Legon Cities to escape relegation

King Faisal managed to beat Legon Cities 2-1 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to maintain their status in the Premier League next season.

It was a must win for the Insha Allah boys going into the final game of the season.

The Kumasi-based side were in a relegation battle with three other teams Eleven Wonders, Real Tamale United and needed to win to avoid the drop.

David Oppong broke the deadlock late in injury time in the first half for King Faisal.

The Kumasi-based team were awarded a penalty in the 64th minute which was converted by Enock Morrison.

Hans Kwoffie pulled one back for Legon Cities in the 71st minute.

It was the seventh goal of the season for the former Ghana Premier League goal king winner.

King Faisal held on to the one-goal lead to win the game and survive relegation.

Watch highlights of the game below: