VIDEO: Watch highlights as Legon Cities beat Great Olympics 2-1 to end unbeaten run

Legon Cities earned their first home win of the season to half Great Olympics’ unbeaten start to the season.

Goals from Michel Otou and Mohammed Suleman secured the victory for Legon Cities at the El Wak Stadium in Accra.

Both teams struggled early on, but Legon Cities recovered and started making decent attacks, with one resulting in a penalty.

Otou, a former Olympics midfielder, stepped up and skillfully converted the penalty to give Cities a 1-0 lead with less than three minutes to end the first half.

The hosts came out in the second half looking for more goals, and they got one in the 60th minute through defender Suleman.

Legon Cities now have 10 points, one more than the Dade Boys, who have 11 points after Friday's match.

Watch highlights of the game below....