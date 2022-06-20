VIDEO: Watch highlights as RTU smash Hearts of Oak in Accra to escape relegation

Hearts of Oak suffered their fourth defeat in a row against Real Tamale United at the Accra Sports Stadium on the final game for the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.

The northern giants produced their best performance of the season to defeat the Phobians at the Accra Sports Stadium and finish above the relegation zone.

RTU, who came into the game knowing that any win would suffice, fell behind after nine minutes when their goalkeeper was punished for poor positioning.

Suraj Seidu's goal put Hearts ahead, but RTU equalised 10 minutes later through Ronald Frimpong.

David Abagna kept his cool and scored a penalty for RTU to o ahead in the 30th minute. Frimpong added his second goal before halftime to make it 3-1.

RTU came out of the break with the same attitude and recorded their fourth goal as defender Mohammed Alhassan scored an own goal.

The 4-1 victory over former champions is a famous result for RTU, and they will be overjoyed that it ensured their safety.