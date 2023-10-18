VIDEO: Watch highlights as USA hammer Ghana 4-0 in friendly

In a challenging international friendly match at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee, the Black Stars endured a difficult first half, losing 4-0 to the United States.

Ghana's coach, Chris Hughton, implemented a few changes to the lineup that faced Mexico, introducing Abdul Manaf Nurudeen as the goalkeeper in place of Lawrence Ati Zigi, and giving Jerome Opoku his debut.

The United States started the game with intensity, taking the lead in just ten minutes. Giovanni Reyna capitalized on a fast-paced move on the right flank, which resulted in a poorly cleared cross by Opoku, allowing the Dortmund midfielder to slot the ball into the net.

Eight minutes later, the United States doubled their lead as AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic expertly converted a penalty, sending Nurudeen the wrong way.

Ghana's troubles continued as Timothy Weah pressured Opoku into a mistake, then set up Folarin Balogun, who confidently finished in the box.

Before the end of the first half, Reyna extended the United States' lead to 4-0, converting an indirect free-kick in the box.

After half-time, Hughton made a couple of changes, bringing in Kingsley Schlinder for Gideon Mensah and Salis Abdul Samed for Thomas Partey to strengthen the Black Stars.

Ghana's only noteworthy attempt came from Mohammed Kudus, who forced an excellent save from Matt Turner.

The Black Stars will kick off their 2026 World Cup qualifiers next month with an opening game against Madagascar.