VIDEO: Watch highlights of Accra Lions 2-2 draw against Bibiani GoldStars

Accra Lions were held at home by Bibiani GoldStars in an entertaining game at the Accra Sports Stadium to end the first half of the campaign.

A brace from Abass Samari was cancelled out by a double from Abednego Tetteh as the two sides shared the spoils.

After a goalless first half, which saw Accra Lions come close a couple of times, it was the visitors who will break the deadlock after the break.

Former Hearts of Oak striker, Tetteh headed home few seconds into the second half from an Emmanuel Appau cross.

Lions quickly made a double substitution, bring on Seidu Bassit and Solomon Oppong.

The duo's quick combination on the right saw Bassit send in a cross which was cleverly headed in by Samari.

Six minutes later, Lions were awarded a penalty after Ibrahim Issa was impeded in the box. Samari expertly converted to give the hosts the lead.

With 12 minutes remaining, the pendulum swung as Samuel Gyimah's high foot foul on Appau earned the visitors a penalty. Tetteh sent Andrews Owusu the wrong way to equalize for the visitors.

