VIDEO: Watch highlights of Accra Lions' victory over Legon Cities

Evans Botchway scored the only goal as Accra Lions defeated Legon Cities on matchday two of the Ghana Premier League at the Sogakope Red Bull Arena.

The match which was moved to the Red Bull Arena thrilled fans with exciting football despite producing only a goal.

Accra Lions got off to a great start after Botchway rose high to head home a Remember Boateng corner kick after just 14 minutes.

The hosts came close to getting a second moments later but were only denied by the crossbar after Samuel Armah had come close for Legon Cities on the other side.

Accra Lions went into the break with the slim lead and were determined for more after the break.

However, Legon Cities were equal to the task, forcing two great saves from Lions goalkeeper Daniel Afful.

Legon Cities coach Paa Kwesi Fabin had to be sent off for arguing with officials on the touchline.

Accra Lions will travel to Berekum to face Chelsea in their next game while Legon Cities welcome Aduana stars at the El Wak Stadium on Sunday.

Watch video below: