GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

VIDEO: Watch highlights of Aduana Stars draw against Asante Kotoko

Published on: 01 January 2023
VIDEO: Watch highlights of Aduana Stars draw against Asante Kotoko

Aduana Stars fought hard to draw goalless with defending champions Asante Kotoko at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park on New Year’s Day in the Ghana Premier League.

The Hunters dominated the match from start to finish but were unable to convert their chances into goals.

Former Asante Kotoko player, Emmanuel Gyamfi was a big threat to his former employers as he created as many chances in the game but his teammates were very sloppy at the face of the goal.

While Aduana Stars goalkeeper Joseph Addo had an off day in the office, Kotoko’s Fredrick Asare was busy preventing shots which could have resulted in a defeat for the Porcupines.

The draw was a vital point for coach Paa Kwesi Fabin’s Hunters as they extended their stay on the league table with 20 points against Kotoko who are second with 18 points.

Watch video below

JNA/MA

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more