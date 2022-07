Asante Kotoko SC have completed the signing of Uganda international striker Stephen Dese Mukwala

The 23-year-old highly rated striker spent the 2019-20 season at Maroons FC where he was crowned top scorer of the Uganda Premier League.

He netted 13 goals in 23 appearances to emerge goal king of the 2019/2020 campaign while on loan from Vipers SC.

If you are a Kotoko fan , just watch this......