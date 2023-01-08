VIDEO: Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko's 1-1 draw with Great Olympics

Andrews Appau's late goal saved Asante Kotoko from defeat against Great Olympics in their 1-1 draw game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on matchday 11 of the Ghana Premier League.

Great Olympics mounted a great attack on Asante Kotoko to score the first goal in the second half after a barren first half.

Gideon Offei proved very strong for his marker as we went ahead to whip a long cross for Bashiru Abdul to land a feeble strike to score the goal.

Kotoko scored in the 98th minute from a cross that was whipped in for Andrews Appau to apply a great header to it.

Watch highlights of the match below