VIDEO: Watch highlights of Bechem United's 2-1 win over Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak got off to a bad start in 2023, losing 2-1 to Bechem United on matchday 10 of the Ghana Premier League at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Kofi Mantey scored in the sixth minute, splitting the defence to put Bechem United ahead, as Richmond Ayi was unable to stop him.

Hafiz Konkoni doubled the Hunters' lead seven minutes later, smashing the ball into the waiting nets after the Hearts of Oak defence went to sleep.

Hearts of Oak were reduced to ten men in the 85th minute when Enock Asubonteng was sent off. The referee later sent off Joseph Kinful of Bechem United for time wasting, reducing both teams to 10 men.

Hearts of Oak pulled one back in the dying minutes of the game thanks to defender Robert Addo Sowah, but there was not enough time to restore parity before the referee called time.

The defeat was the first one for Hearts of Oak coach, Slavko Matic since taking over the club. He went 6 matches without a defeat.

Watch highlights of the match below