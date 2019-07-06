Video: Watch highlights of Benin shock victory over favourites Morocco at AFCON

Watch video highlights of Benin producing a major surprise to beat Morocco 4-1 on penalties and book a quarter-final spot at the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time on Friday.

Mama Seibou hit the winning penalty to send 10-man Benin through after Khaled Adenon had been sent off in extra time.

In an incident-packed tie in Cairo, Moise Adilehou put Benin ahead before Youssef En-Nesyri equalised.

Morocco had a chance to win it with the last kick of normal time but Hakim Ziyech's penalty struck a post.

Benin scored all their penalties in the shootout through Olivier Verdon, David Djigla and Tidjani Anaane before Seibou's effort sparked wild celebrations on and off the pitch inside the Al Salam Stadium.

In what is only their fourth appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations, Benin will face Senegal in the quarter-finals on 10 July.

Watch the highlights below