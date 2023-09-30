VIDEO: Watch highlights of Berekum Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Accra Lions

Accra Lions continued their unbeaten start to the season with another impressive point on the road after holding Berekum Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at the Golden City Park.

Bernard Kesse's first half strike was cancelled by Mezack Afriyie as Lions secured their first-ever point in Berekum.

Having lost in back-to-back visits to Berekum, the Accra-based club got off to a bright start after breaking the deadlock just ten minutes into the game.

Kesse finished a brilliant move from the visitors, after pouncing on a Fredrick Asante header, before weaving his way through two players, striking past Gregory Sekyere in the Chelsea post.

The host started to mount pressure on Accra Lions as they chased an equalizer but Samuel Gyimah and Ali Mohammed were resolute in defence.

After the break, Lions kept their composure as they kept the ball very well, spreading passes from right to left.

However, Chelsea found the equalizer following scrappy defending from Lions, with Mohammed's poor clearance falling to Afriyie, who made no mistake in the box.

Lions quickly regrouped as they started to chase a winner while maintaining their defensive solidity.

The draw keeps Accra Lions top of the table, albeit momentarily as the rest of the games for the week are yet to be played.

Accra Lions will next host Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko in Accra while Berekum Chelsea travel to Dormaa to face Aduana Stars.

Watch video below: