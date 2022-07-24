VIDEO: Watch highlights of Black Galaxies 3-0 win over Benin

Ghana's Black Galaxies defeated Benin 3-0 in the 2022 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh of Hearts of Oak scored the first goal on a penalty in the 25th minute.

Before halftime, Jonah Attuquaye's goal for the Black Galaxies was ruled out for offside.

A cross from Asante Kotoko's Imoro Ibrahim found Hearts of Oak's Mohammed Alhassan, who headed home the game's second goal.

Captain Gladson Awako later sealed it with a brilliant goal from the box, much to the surprise of Benin's goalkeeper.

Watch highlights of the match below