VIDEO: Watch highlights of Black Queens 5-0 win over Rwanda in Accra in 2024 WAFCON qualifiers

Black Queens secured another big win under Nora Hauptle as they walloped Rwanda at the Accra Sports Stadium in the second leg of the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers.

Ghana emerged 5-0 winners thanks to a hattrick from Alice Kusi and a goal each from Evelyn Badu and Stella Nyamekye to culminate a 12-0 aggregate after securing a 7-0 win in the first leg which took place at the Kigali Pele Stadium in Rwanda last week.

Ghana will now face Namibia in the next round of the competition following the latter's 5-2 triumph over Gambia in the first round of the qualifiers.

There will be a place up for grabs in the 2024 WAFCON tournament which will be held in Morocco for the winner of the tie between Ghana and their new opponents Namibia.

The result also extends the team's unbeaten record under Hauptle to even games in which they have recorded an incredible 26 goals without conceding any.

Watch the highlights of the game below: