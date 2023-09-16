GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Watch highlights of Dreams FC 2-1 win against FC Kallon in first CAF Confederation Cup qualifiers 

Published on: 16 September 2023
Dreams FC defeated Sierra Leonean club Kallon FC 2-1 in the first leg of their final preliminary round of the CAF Confederations Cup

The match saw an early lead from Dreams FC with a well-timed goal from Godfred Atuahene in the 11th minute

However, Kallon FC responded just before half-time, leveling the score with a goal from Daniel Karim In the 55th minute, John Antwi scored a crucial penalty, putting Dreams FC back in the lead and securing a significant advantage for the Ghanaian team

The match ended with a 2-1 win for Dreams FC, and they now look ahead to the second leg, which will take place on Kallon FC's home turf

The victory puts Dreams FC in a good position to secure a group stage slot in the CAF Confederations Cup

 

