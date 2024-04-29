VIDEO: Watch highlights of Ghana U17's 5-1 thrashing of Kazakhstan

Ghana’s Black Starlets staged an extraordinary comeback, securing a resounding 5-1 victory against Kazakhstan in their third match of the UEFA U16 International Development tournament in Russia.

Despite falling behind after 21 minutes to a goal from Kurmanakhan, Laryea Kingston’s side remained steadfast in their tactics, ultimately reaping significant rewards.

Captain Benjamin Tsevanyo initiated the scoring for Ghana, delivering a crucial goal in the 42nd minute to restore parity.

Building on this momentum, Joseph Narbi demonstrated his scoring prowess with a goal in the 44th minute, propelling Ghana into the lead.

Moments before halftime, Narbi struck again, notching Ghana's third goal and leaving Kazakhstan stunned.

In the second half, Ghana maintained their dominance, with Abdulai Nortey extending their lead with a clinical finish in the 14th minute.

The onslaught continued as Benjamin Hanson sealed the victory with a fifth goal, extinguishing any hope of a Kazakhstan comeback.

Watch video below: