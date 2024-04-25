VIDEO: Watch highlights of Ghana U17's defeat to Russia at UEFA International Tournament

Ghana's Black Starlets faced a tough defeat against the host team, Russia, on Wednesday in their first match of the UEFA U-16 tournament.

The Black Starlets squad suffered a 3-1 loss, with the Russians dominating the game from the start.

The opening goal was netted by Vadim Shilov just four minutes into the match, setting the tone for Russia's strong performance.

Shilov then doubled the lead to 2-0 in the 30th minute with a successful penalty kick.

Shortly after, Zakhar Chushkin extended Russia's advantage to 3-0, securing a comfortable lead for his team going into halftime.

Despite the challenging situation, Ghana showed resilience, and in the 61st minute, Ernest Ofori scored a well-executed goal, bringing hope to his team.

However, it wasn't enough to turn the tide of the game in their favour.

Looking ahead, Laryea Kingston's squad aim to bounce back in their upcoming matches against Serbia and Kazakhstan later in the tournament.

They will seek to learn from this defeat and strive for better results in the remainder of the competition.

Watch video below: