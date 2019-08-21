Video: Watch highlights of Ghanaian whizkid Gideon Mensah who is a SHOCK Barcelona target

Watch the highlights of the Ghana defender Gideon Mensah who has become a surprise target of Spanish giants FC Barcelona as they seek to strengthen the left-back position on their second team.

The Catalan giants are is looking for a player for fill the position in Barca B following some departures and have chosen the Red Bull Salzburg player Gideon Mensah.

The Blaugrana club is in full negotiations to secure the loan purchase of the Ghanaian footballer, with option to buy.

Mensah is an international Ghana player having played for the country's U21 and U23 sides and already played in the Austrian First Division.

Salzburg is studying the loan option and there is still no definitive agreement, so other options are also being considered.

​​Barça is pressing to close the deal for Mensah as soon as possible with some players in the second team plotting their imminent exit . One of them is Miranda, which will be transferred to Olympique de Marseille in the next few hours.

The footballer also had a Schalke offer, but it seems that his destiny will be in France, where Barça expects him to progress.

Barça had planned to sign the Ecuadorian Palacios, but he decided to go to the MLS, so Mensah is now the alternative.

Watch the performance of the Ghana defender Mensah below: