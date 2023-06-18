VIDEO: Watch highlights of Ghana's 0-0 draw against Madagascar in Antananarivo

Ghana were held to a disappointing draw by Madagascar in Antananarivo in a crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 qualifier.

The result now puts Ghana's qualification hopes in jeopardy, requiring a positive outcome in their final match to secure their spot in the tournament.

Ghana entered the match needing a victory to secure qualification to AFCON 2023. However, they struggled to find their rhythm throughout the game, and despite dominating possession, they failed to create significant scoring opportunities.

See highlights of the game below