GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Bonus up to GH₵ 2650

Get bonus

VIDEO: Watch highlights of Ghana's 0-0 draw against Madagascar in Antananarivo

Published on: 18 June 2023
VIDEO: Watch highlights of Ghana's 0-0 draw against Madagascar in Antananarivo

Ghana were held to a disappointing draw by Madagascar in Antananarivo in a crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 qualifier.

The result now puts Ghana's qualification hopes in jeopardy, requiring a positive outcome in their final match to secure their spot in the tournament.

Ghana entered the match needing a victory to secure qualification to AFCON 2023. However, they struggled to find their rhythm throughout the game, and despite dominating possession, they failed to create significant scoring opportunities.

See highlights of the game below

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more