VIDEO: Watch highlights of Ghana's 2-0 win over Benin in WAFU U-17 Championship

Published on: 22 May 2024
The Black Starlets secured a decisive 2-0 victory over Benin in their final Group A fixture of the WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship.

Mark Kagawa showcased exceptional skill when he scored the opening goal via a spectacular lob at the 20th minute, igniting excitement amongst spectators.

Moments later, Theophilus Ayamga added to Ghana's advantage with a splendid long-range strike following a rebound.

This triumph enabled them to maintain their unblemished record throughout the competition while also claiming the top spot in the standings.

Throughout the entirety of the tournament thus far, the Black Starlets have displayed impressive formidability, amassing maximum points across each of their encounters whilst remaining steadfast in defence.

Seee highlights of Tuesday's match below

