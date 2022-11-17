GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Watch highlights of Ghana's 2-0 win over Switzerland

Published on: 17 November 2022
Ghana beat Switzerland by 2-0 in an international friendly match on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the ZSC Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Goals from Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo gave Ghana the deserving win over their European opponents as they head to the 2022 World Cup in high spirits.

Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu scored the first goal of the match with a header from a corner kick effected by Daniel Kofi Kyereh.

The goal which was the first goal of the defender inspired Ghana to another goal when striker Antoine Semenyo volleyed home from close range.

In-form Black Stars players Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus did not play the match as they were left out of the squad.

Watch highlights of the match below

