VIDEO: Watch highlights of Ghana's 2-1 win against Mali in World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

The Black Stars showed great resilience as they came from behind to secure a crucial 2-1 win over the Malian Eagles at the Stade du Mars in the World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

Jordan Ayew, of Crystal Palace, proved to be the hero of the match, scoring the winning goal in stoppage-time after coming on as a substitute.

Mali had taken the lead just before half-time with a goal from Kamory Doumbia, taking advantage of a defensive error from Ghana.

However, the Black Stars' manager, Otto Addo, made some strategic changes in the second half, which paid off when youngster Ernest Nuamah equalized with a header from a well-placed cross by Salis Abdul Samed.

The Crystal Palace striker scored at the death of the game to win three crucial points for the Black Stars.

Ghana go second on the group with six points after his victory.

Highlights of the game below: