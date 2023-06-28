VIDEO: Watch highlights of Ghana's heavy defeat to Morocco in U-23 AFCON

Black Meteors faced a crushing defeat at the hands of a brilliant Moroccan side, as the host secured a convincing 5-1 victory to secure their place in the semi-finals of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

Having narrowly won their opening match against Congo, Ghana entered the game with hopes of building on their previous success. However, they encountered a completely transformed Moroccan team that displayed exceptional skills and controlled the match comfortably at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

The heavy defeat leaves Ghana in a precarious position in the tournament. In order to progress to the next round and keep their Olympic Games hopes alive, they must win their final group stage match against Guinea. Guinea, who defeated Congo earlier in the day, also have three points and are vying for a spot in the semi-finals.

