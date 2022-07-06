VIDEO: Watch highlights of Ghana’s new recruit Stephen Ambrosius

Germany-born Ghanaian defender Stephen Ambrosius has agreed to represent Ghana at the international level.

The center-back has been chased by officials of the Ghana Football Association over a nationality switch.

He rejected a call up under former coach CK Akonnor for the German U21 team.

After a series of meeting with the head coach, Ambrosio has agreed to play for the Black Stars.

He is among the six players to have been announced by the Ghana Football Association available for selection for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup and AFCON qualifiers.

Stephen Ambrosius has been out of action for several months due to injury.

He has recovered and expected to help Hamburg in the upcoming season.

Watch highlights below: