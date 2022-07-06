VIDEO: Watch highlights of Ghana's newboy Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer

Ghanaian youngster Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer has accepted to play for Ghana, the Ghana FA has confirmed.

The 20-year-old forward, who just joined Hamburg SV from Dynamo Dresden, has been in fine form for the Bundesliga II side in pre-season.

Konigsdorffer netted his debut goal in his first game for Hamburg against Hadjuk Split before providing an assist in the 4-3 victory over Aris Thessaloniki.

His outstanding display since the second half of last season caught the attention of Otto Addo, who is also Hamburg-born like Konigsdorffer.

His connections to the youngster helped in convincing the striker play for Ghana.

Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer has represented Germany at the youth levels and has agreed to play for the Black Stars after talks held with Coach Otto Addo.

The talented forward recently joined Hamburg from Dynamo Dresden in the ongoing transfer window.