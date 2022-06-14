VIDEO: Watch highlights of Ghana's penalty shootout victory over Chile in Kirin Cup

Ghana's Black Stars beat Chile 3-1 on penalties in the third-place match of the 2022 Kirin Cup Soccer tournament at the Panasonic Stadium Suita in Osaka in Japan on Tuesday.

After a pulsating 90 minutes of action, the game had to be settled from the spot, with Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus and Fatawu Issahaku all converting for the Black Stars.

Belgium-based goalkeeper Manaf Nurudeen saved two penalties by the Chileans before Gary Medel skied the decisive spot-kick as Ghana recorded their first win over South American oppoent.

See the highlights of the game below