VIDEO: Watch highlights of Great Olympics slim win over Hearts of Oak in Accra derby 

Great Olympics handed Hearts of Oak their second consecutive defeat at Accra Sports Stadium in the Ga Mantse derby at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday night in the Ghana Premier League.

The Dade Boys claimed a slim victory at the Accra Sports Stadium to return to winning ways as they end their four matches winless streak.

Samuel Abbey Ashie-Quaye's second-half penalty handed Bismark Kobi-Mensah a vital victory in his very first match in charge as coach of Olympics.

Olympics haven't lost to the Phobians in the Ghanaian top tier since their last in November 2020 when they were hammered 4-0 in the end.

Midweek's crucial win makes it six games on the bounce without a defeat to Hearts in the city derby.

Watch highlights of the game below: