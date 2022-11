Great Olympics maintained their unbeaten start to the 2022-23 Ghana Premier League season when they pipped Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Dade Boys claimed a vital 1-0 victory to inflict a third straight defeat to the Yellow and Mauves in a matchday five fixture on Monday.

Ghana U23 striker Abdul Razak Yussif scored a last-gasp goal to ensure all three points remained in the capital as Olympics move to third place on the league standings.

Watch highlights of the game below