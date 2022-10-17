VIDEO: Watch Highlights of Hearts of Oak 1-0 win against Real Bamako in CAF Confederation Cup

Hearts of Oak were eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup by Malian side Real Bamako despite their slender win in the second leg at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Caleb Amankwah’s 89th minute goal was not enough for Hearts of Oak as Ghana will have no club in this year’s Africa competition.

The Phobians earlier succumbed to a 3-0 defeat in the first leg in Bamako and needed nothing but a huge win margin to book their ticket to the next stage of the competition.

Watch highlights of the game: