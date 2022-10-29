VIDEO: Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak’s 2-1 win over Bibiani GoldStars

Hearts of Oak came from behind to beat Bibiani GoldStars 2-1 in their first win of the season in the Ghana Premier League.

The visitors took the lead through Prince Kwabena Owusu in the match that was played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Just nine minutes into the game, the visitors took the lead through a strike from Prince Kwabena Owusu that beat goalkeeper Richmond Ayi.

GoldStars were reduced to ten men and the Phobians took advantage of it in the second half to score an equaliser through attacker Isaac Mensah in the 78th minute.

Gladson Awako scored a superb free-kick to complete an exciting come-back win against 10-man Bibiani GoldStars.

Watch match highlights below