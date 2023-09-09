GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

VIDEO: Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's victory over Vision FC in pre-season

Published on: 09 September 2023
VIDEO: Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's victory over Vision FC in pre-season
Hearts of Oak

Ghanaian giants, Hearts of Oak rounded up preparations in the Eastern Region with victory over Division One side, Vision FC.

Cameroonian forward Albert Dieudonne scored a hat-trick as the Phobians strolled to a 3-1 win at the All Nations University Park in Koforidua.

The former Ghana Premier League champions defeated Susubiribi FC and Okwahu United in friendlies in the Eastern Region.

Hearts started preparations at the Kpobiman Sports Complex before travelling to Koforidua to complete their pre-season.

Hearts will face Real Tamale United in their opening game of the campaign.

Watch highlights below:

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more