VIDEO: Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's victory over Vision FC in pre-season

Ghanaian giants, Hearts of Oak rounded up preparations in the Eastern Region with victory over Division One side, Vision FC.

Cameroonian forward Albert Dieudonne scored a hat-trick as the Phobians strolled to a 3-1 win at the All Nations University Park in Koforidua.

The former Ghana Premier League champions defeated Susubiribi FC and Okwahu United in friendlies in the Eastern Region.

Hearts started preparations at the Kpobiman Sports Complex before travelling to Koforidua to complete their pre-season.

Hearts will face Real Tamale United in their opening game of the campaign.

Watch highlights below: