VIDEO: Watch highlights of Japan’s 4-1 win over Ghana in Kirin Cup

Ghana's Black Stars suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Japan in the Kirin tournament played on Friday, June 10, 2022.

The Japanese found the opener in the 29th minute through Yamane after he connected a defence-splitting pass from a teammate.

Jordan Ayew levelled for Ghana in the 44th minute when he scored a superb goal to end his goal drought in the national team.

Black Stars' goal did not last long as the Japanese scored at the stroke of halftime to make it 2-1 through Mitoma.

The Black Stars failed to respond to the goal and the Japanese added another one in the 73rd minute after a defensive error from the Black Stars.

Japan's Maeda made it 4-1 to break the Black Stars' hope of a comeback with an 84th minute goal to cap off a great afternoon for the Japanese.

Watch highlights of the match below