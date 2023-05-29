VIDEO: Watch highlights of Karela United’s draw with Kotoko

Karela United demonstrated their resilience by coming from behind to secure a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Asante Kotoko.

Kotoko took the lead in the 29th minute when a well-executed cross from the right flank resulted in a shot on target.

Although the Karela United goalkeeper made a save, their defender Rashid Mohammed unintentionally deflected the ball into his own net, granting Asante Kotoko a 1-0 advantage.

However, Karela United showcased their determination and fought back. They managed to equalize, levelling the scoreline at 1-1.

The draw is important for Karela in their relegation fight, while Kotoko are now out of the title race.

See highlights of the game below